हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Holi

PM Narendra Modi, top leaders extend Holi greetings to people

"Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colours, which is a symbol of mutual love, affection and brotherhood, bring every colour of happiness in your life," PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi. 

PM Narendra Modi, top leaders extend Holi greetings to people

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Holi and wished that the “festival brings every colour of happiness in their lives.”

"Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colours, which is a symbol of mutual love, affection and brotherhood, bring every colour of happiness in your life," PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi. 

 

Several Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, also greeted people on Holi.

 

 

 

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil.

Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country. People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, 'thandai' and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons while chanting "Holi Hai". 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
HoliHoli 2022Narendra ModiHoli greetingsHoli wishesIndia
Next
Story

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on two-day visit to J&K from today

Must Watch

PT14M

Ukraine Russia Update : Will Xi Jinping become a spy for Putin?