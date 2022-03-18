PM Narendra Modi, top leaders extend Holi greetings to people

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Holi and wished that the “festival brings every colour of happiness in their lives.”

"Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colours, which is a symbol of mutual love, affection and brotherhood, bring every colour of happiness in your life," PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

आप सभी को होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आपसी प्रेम, स्नेह और भाईचारे का प्रतीक यह रंगोत्सव आप सभी के जीवन में खुशियों का हर रंग लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2022

Several Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, also greeted people on Holi.

सभी को होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। रंग, उमंग व हर्षोल्लास का यह महापर्व सभी के जीवन में सुख-शांति, सौभाग्य और नई ऊर्जा का संचार करे। pic.twitter.com/QkaEAegh0i — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 18, 2022

होली पर्व की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। हर्ष, उल्लास और सौहार्द का प्रतीक यह उत्सव आपके जीवन में नए उमंग और उत्साह का संचार करे। Greetings on the special occasion of Holi. It is a festival associated with colours, positivity, vibrancy, happiness and harmony. #HappyHoli — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 18, 2022

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil.

Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country. People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, 'thandai' and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons while chanting "Holi Hai".

