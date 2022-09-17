PM Narendra Modi turns 72: Know all about his security details

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 72 years old on Sunday (September 17, 2022) is one of the world’s most powerful political leaders in today’s times. India’s beloved Prime Minister is extremely popular among the masses not only in India but also across the globe. He is also the second most followed political leader on various social media platforms. Known for his excellent oratory skills, down-to-earth attitude and his ability to surprise the masses with his quick and bold decisions, PM Modi is also one of the most protected world leaders.

Because of his international stature and enormous threat to his life, the responsibility to protect him has been given to the Special Protection Group (SPG). The SPG is an agency of the Government of India which has been tasked with the sole responsibility of protecting the Prime Minister of India and, as in past, his close family members. This is extremely significant as PM Narendra Modi’s security was recently compromised for nearly 20 minutes in Punjab’s Ferozepur when his cavalcade was stranded on a flyover due to a protest by the farmers. The incident also later snowballed into a major political controversy with the BJP accusing the then Congress government of trying to harm the PM.

What is SPG

The SPG was created in 1988 by an Act of the Parliament of India to protect the Prime Minister and his immediate family members who live with him at his official and personal residences, whether in India or overseas. The highly trained SPG commandos are part of the first tier of the security circle around the PM and keep a constant vigil on each and every minute detail around him.

How does SPG work and what is ASL?

The SPG is involved in the Advanced Security Liaison. As part of the ASL, SPG and all the top agencies involved in providing proximate security to the PM record and monitor every minutest detail of the Prime Minister's schedule. The local police maintain this minute-by-minute schedule during the PM's visit to a state, but it is overseen by the SPG officials. SPG sanitises the venue and secures the PM's route as part of security protocols. The agency is mandated to carry out anti-sabotage checks and frisking of anyone who may approach the Prime Minister.

How SPG came into existence?

For the first 34 years since India gained Independence from British Rule, Indian Prime Ministers were protected primarily by the Delhi Police, which was overseen by an officer with the rank of Deputy Commissioner. In the wake of Indira Gandhi’s assassination in 1984, the Ministry of Home Affairs called for an overhaul of the top-level security structure of the VVIPs and VIPs and converted the 1981-born Special Task Force into a permanent unit. This is how the Special Protection Group came into being on 30th March 1985.

Its sole responsibility is to protect the Prime Minister at all times nationally and internationally – while this was initially extended to family members as well, the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Act, 2019 resulted in Narendra Modi becoming the only person in India to be guarded by the SPG.

Where is the SPG head office?

The SPG head office is in Dwarka, southwest Delhi, and the agency draws personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (such as the Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police) as well as the Railway Protection Force Service.

How are the SPG commandos selected?

All SPG commandos are volunteers - the best of the best who clear a three-tiered screening process. They are usually seen around the Prime Minister, dressed in black Western-style formal business suits, and sunglasses, and carrying a two-way encrypted communication earpiece as well as concealed weapons.

How does the SPG ensure the PM's safety?

The Prime Minister is always closely surrounded and guarded by the SPG commandos, who go by the instructions and the security protocols mentioned in the 'Blue Book' whenever the PM is travelling.

Who issues the Blue Book?

The 'Blue Book' guidelines are issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which reviews them at regular intervals. According to the Blue Book, the SPG is required to convene an Advance Security Liaison (ASL) three days before each visit by the PM. The agency is required to coordinate, receive and analyse inputs obtained from the Intelligence Bureau, central and state agencies, state police officers, and the local district magistrate. Every minutest detail about the PM’s itinerary is recorded during the ASL meeting. The SPG along with other central, and state agencies review the PM's travel plans, including how he will be accompanied, and choices are made based on central and local intelligence input.

The SPG also prepares a contingency plan for any emergency or unexpected event. All agencies, at all levels, remain on high alert mode and keep a constant vigil over developments surrounding the PM.

What if there is an emergency or sudden change in plan?

As the apex agency, the SPG commandos form the first layer of security around the PM while the NSG and state agencies are responsible for the outer security and other safety measures required from time to time. In case of any sudden changes, the state police update the SPG and the PM’s route is changed after other alternate routes are secured.

Tiers of PM’s security

The Prime Minister is always closely surrounded and guarded by the SPG commandos, who are part of the first tier of the PM’s security. In the second tier of the security cordon, Prime Minister's personal security guards, who are trained and skilled as the SPG commandos, are deployed on duty. The third layer of security consists of the National Security Guard (NSG). In the fourth round, there are semi-security force personnel and police officers from different states. Whenever a PM travels to a state, it is the responsibility of the State Police to provide external security cover and thwart any untoward incident. The fifth layer of security consists of sniffer dogs, vehicles and aircraft equipped with state-of-the-art technical facilities with commando and police cover. All these vehicles are equipped with high-capacity military weapons.

Prime Minister’s convoy

The Prime Minister’s convoy usually involves over a dozen highly protected armoured vehicles which also includes a highly-equipped Ambulance. A Jammer also moves along with the PM’s convoy for blocking any unwanted external telephone or satellite signals. Often in a bid to mislead the attackers, the PM’s convoy also has two dummy cars identical to that of the PM’s vehicle. Sharp Shooters from the National Security Group protect all these cars. In a bid to ensure smooth and hassle-free passage of the PM’s convoy, one-side traffic on the route via which the PM’s convoy will pass is blocked for 10 minutes. Besides, two police patrol vehicles patrol the entire route with sirens on.

For security purposes, the Prime Minister is accompanied by a team of around 100 people. When he steps out of his vehicle, he is protected by NSG commandos clad in uniform as well as in civil dress.

What happens when the PM reaches a venue?

The venue is sanitised in advance and secured with entry and exit frisking and metal detectors for each and every visitor. The strength of the stage that the PM is supposed to stand on is also thoroughly checked in and out.

The SPG armoury

A vast security net is put in place with commandos and police personnel in combat gear, wearing bulletproof vests, kneepads and carrying assault rifles. The SPG armoury generally consists of FN P90 submachine guns, Glock-17 or Glock-19 pistols for uniformed officers, FN F2000 and FN SCAR assault rifles – all European firearms. Very soon, the SPG will also include IOF ‘Modern Sub-Machine Carbines’, which are manufactured within the country.

PM’s motorcade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's motorcade was recently upgraded – while the whole fleet consists of several armoured luxury vehicles and even two Mercedes-Benz ambulances, the crown jewel of India’s PM road fleet is the Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard. This custom S650 offers the highest level of protection to the PM during road travel. PM Modi's new vehicle is not just a car, it's a fort. The car has been upgraded from Range Rover Vogue and Toyota Land Cruiser. The New Mercedes Maybach S650 is the latest facelifted model with VR-10 level protection.

It comes loaded with a number of safety and security features. Its windows come coated with a polycarbonate layer, allowing them to absorb impacts from hardened steel-core bullets. Along with a reinforced, ‘self-healing’ body shell, the car has an Explosive Resistant Vehicle (ERV) rating, allowing the PM to remain safe even if a 15kg TNT explosion happens just 2 meters from the vehicle. It also comes equipped with an emergency air supply, in the event of a gas attack.

Weighing over two tonnes, the car’s 6-litre twin-turbo V12 belts out a serious 516 BHP, allowing it to reach 100 km/ph in just under 5 seconds. Whenever the PM is travelling by air, he relies on two modes of transport - the Air India One, and a custom batch of Mi-17 helicopters. Both come with various measures designed to deter threats during entry or exit, as well as better crashworthiness and armour plating.

What’s the cost of PM Modi’s security?

According to the Government of India, PM Modi's security costs Rs 1.62 crore every day. In a written reply in Parliament, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said, "At present, only one person has the SPG security and Rs 592.55 crore was allocated for the year 2020-21 for the SPG security.”

(Disclaimer: The article is based on information sourced from govt and other agencies. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Zee News)