PM Narendra Modi Tweets on Nandamuri Taraka's Demise, Asaduddin Owaisi Reminds 'Wazir-e-Azam' of Bhiwani Killings

NEW DELHI: AIMIM Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the recent killing of two Muslim men in Bhiwani allegedly by the members of a right-wing group after the PM tweeted his condolence over the demise of Tollywood star Nandamuri Taraka Ratna. Taking to Twitter, the AIMIM chief tweeted, “Sir @narendramodi Junaid & Naseer were kidnapped & beaten and burned to death by so-called 'Gau Rakshaks', both where young have small children. Please a tweet to express your grief Wazir e Azam for these 2 stars of Meo Muslims.”

Sir @narendramodi Junaid & Naseer where kidnapped & beaten and burned to death by so called Gau rakshaks,both where young have small children

Please a tweet to express your grief Wazir e Azam for these 2 stars of Meo Muslims. https://t.co/1jKLto0N4x — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 19, 2023

The AIMIM MP tagged the PM on Twitter in response to the latter’s tweet expressing condolence over the demise of Telugu actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna. It may be recalled that Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted on Wednesday and their charred bodies were found inside a car set ablaze by right-wing members in Bhiwani in Haryana on Thursday.

Out of the two, Junaid had a criminal record of cattle smuggling and five cases were registered against him at different police stations, a police officer said. The family members of the deceased had named five men linked to the Bajrang Dal in their complaint to the police. A court in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district sent one of the accused, Rinku Saini, to police remand on Saturday in connection with the death of two Muslims.

Sharing more information, Station House Officer, Gopalgarh, Ramnaresh Meena said, “The arrested accused Rinku Saini was produced before the court today from where he was sent to five days police remand. The accused will be further interrogated.”

He, however, said that no fresh arrest has been made in the case so far. Saini, 32, a resident of Firozpur Jhirka in Haryana’s Nuh district, was arrested on the basis of interrogation and technical analysis on Friday night. He works as a taxi diver and was involved with a cow vigilante group, the police said.

Meanwhile, the last rites of the two, who were related to each other, were conducted on Friday after authorities announced a compensation of Rs 20.5 lakh to each of the affected families. One of the main accused in the case is Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar, the Gurugram district president of Bajrang Dal.

He was earlier named in an attempt to murder case registered at Pataudi police station in Gurugram on February 7. While on the run, Manu Manesar released a video message claiming his innocence in the Rajasthan case.