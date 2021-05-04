PM Narendra Modi, UK PM Boris Johnson to hold virtual summit today to discuss COVID-19 cooperation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a virtual summit with United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday (May 4, 2021).

The Ministry of External Affairs said that the virtual summit is considered an important opportunity to elevate multi-faceted strategic ties and enhance cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"Both leaders will also discuss COVID-19 cooperation and the global efforts to fight the pandemic," the MEA stated.

A comprehensive roadmap 2030 will also be launched during the summit, which, according to MEA, will pave the way for further expanding and deepening India-UK cooperation over the next decade across five key areas, namely people-to-people relationship, trade and prosperity, defence and security, climate action and healthcare.

This is to be noted that Johnson's visit to India which was scheduled for April 26 was cancelled due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

The UK PM's visit was cancelled in January as well when he was invited as the Chief Guest for the Republic Day celebrations. It was cancelled due to the national lockdown in the UK.

It would have been his first visit abroad since the UK left the European Union.

Earlier on Monday, Jaishankar also participated in the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting in London. India is attending the G7 summit as an invited guest country.

