Hindi Diwas

PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah extend greetings on 'Hindi Diwas'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 14) greetings the nation on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas' and congratulated the linguists who have worked tirelessly for the development of the Hindi language.

PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah extend greetings on &#039;Hindi Diwas&#039;

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 14) greetings the nation on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas' and congratulated the linguists who have worked tirelessly for the development of the Hindi language.

"Best wishes to everyone on Hindi Diwas. My heartiest congratulations to all the linguists who contributed to the development of Hindi (language) on this occasion," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his wishes on 'Hindi Diwas' and called the language as an "unbreakable part of Indian culture" adding that Hindi has been working to "unify the whole country" since centuries.

Notably, Hindi language was first adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the official language of the Republic of India on September 14, 1949.

The decision of using Hindi as an official language of India was legalised by the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950.

Hindi is spoken as a native language by over 250 million across India and is the fourth most spoken language in the world.

Hindi DiwasNarendra ModiAmit Shah
