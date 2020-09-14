PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah extend greetings on 'Hindi Diwas'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 14) greetings the nation on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas' and congratulated the linguists who have worked tirelessly for the development of the Hindi language.

"Best wishes to everyone on Hindi Diwas. My heartiest congratulations to all the linguists who contributed to the development of Hindi (language) on this occasion," the Prime Minister tweeted.

हिन्दी दिवस पर आप सभी को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। इस अवसर पर हिन्दी के विकास में योगदान दे रहे सभी भाषाविदों को मेरा हार्दिक अभिनंदन। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his wishes on 'Hindi Diwas' and called the language as an "unbreakable part of Indian culture" adding that Hindi has been working to "unify the whole country" since centuries.

हिंदी भारतीय संस्कृति का अटूट अंग है। स्वतंत्रता संग्राम के समय से यह राष्ट्रीय एकता और अस्मिता का प्रभावी व शक्तिशाली माध्यम रही है। हिंदी की सबसे बड़ी शक्ति इसकी वैज्ञानिकता, मौलिकता और सरलता है। मोदी सरकार की नयी शिक्षा नीति से हिंदी व अन्य भारतीय भाषाओं का समांतर विकास होगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 14, 2020

Notably, Hindi language was first adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the official language of the Republic of India on September 14, 1949.

The decision of using Hindi as an official language of India was legalised by the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950.

Hindi is spoken as a native language by over 250 million across India and is the fourth most spoken language in the world.