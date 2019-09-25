PM Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu pay tribute to Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya on his 103rd birth anniversary, calling him "one of the greatest icons of India". The PM also posted a video highlighting the works of Deendayal Upadhyay and said that his message of serving the most downtrodden with compassion resonates everywhere throughout the world.

Live TV

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Paying homage to one of the greatest icons of India, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji. His life’s message of serving the most downtrodden with compassion resonates far and wide!"

Paying homage to one of the greatest icons of India, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji. His life’s message of serving the most downtrodden with compassion resonates far and wide! pic.twitter.com/6pTS28oaCB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2019

My tributes to Shri Deendayal Upadhyay Ji on his birth anniversary. He was a visionary, a great intellectual and an inspiring personality who worked relentlessly for the upliftment of people at the grassroot level. #DeenDayalUpadhyay pic.twitter.com/lcpvr5RGFX — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) September 25, 2019

His philosophy of integral humanism and stress on self-reliance of Indian economy are important components for achieving inclusive growth. — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) September 25, 2019

The best way to pay tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Ji would be by placing his philosophy of anthyodaya at the centre of public policy to ensure that the fruits of development reach all the sections. #DeenDayalUpadhyay — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) September 25, 2019

पं. दीनदयाल उपाध्याय जी एक ऐसे युगद्रष्टा थे जिनके द्वारा बोये गए विचारों व सिद्धांतों के बीज ने देश को एक वैकल्पिक विचारधारा देने का काम किया। उनकी विचारधारा सत्ता प्राप्ति के लिए नहीं बल्कि राष्ट्र के पुनर्निर्माण के लिए थी और भारत को उसके गौरव पर पुनर्स्थापित करने के लिए थी। pic.twitter.com/hp8iJ8sg9o — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 25, 2019

दीनदयाल जी कहते थे कि जब तक हम समाज के गरीब-से-गरीब व्यक्ति तक विकास नहीं पहुंचाते, तब तक देश की स्वतंत्रता का कोई अर्थ नहीं। यह उनके तपस्यापूर्ण जीवन और विचार-शक्ति का ही असर था कि न जाने कितने राष्ट्रभक्तों ने जीवन के सभी सुखों को त्याग देश सेवा के लिए अपना जीवन समर्पित किया। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 25, 2019

Remembering a great nationalist and our philosopher guide Pandit #DeenDayalUpadhyay Ji on his Jayanti. He advocated Integral Humanism which combined morality in politics and human centric approach to economics. pic.twitter.com/hTRYTWm5d2 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 25, 2019

Born on September 25, 1916, Deendayal Upadhyay was the co-founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), which the forerunner of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a thinker of the RSS ideology. Upadhyay became the president of the Jana Sangh in 1967. Though he had contested the Lok Sabha election, he lost.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister Amit Shah, and MoS Kiren Rijiju also paid tribute.

"My tributes to Shri Deendayal Upadhyay Ji on his birth anniversary. He was a visionary, a great intellectual and an inspiring personality who worked relentlessly for the upliftment of people at the grass-root level. His philosophy of integral humanism and stress on self-reliance of the Indian economy are important components for achieving inclusive growth. The best way to pay tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Ji would be by placing his philosophy of anthyodaya at the centre of public policy to ensure that the fruits of development reach all the sections," tweeted Naidu.

Rijiju tweeted, "Remembering a great nationalist and our philosopher guide Pandit #DeenDayalUpadhyay Ji on his Jayanti. He advocated Integral Humanism which combined morality in politics and human-centric approach to economics."