PM Narendra Modi visited 58 countries since 2015, his foreign tours cost Rs 517.82 crore: MEA

New Delhi: Since 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited 58 countries and his foreign tours cost Rs 517.82 crores to the state’s coffers, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The MEA also said that during PM Narendra Modi's visits to the foreign countries, some major Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) on trade, investment, technology and defence field were signed. "PM visited 58 countries in 2015 which cost Rs 517.82 crore. During this visit, major MoUs were signed," the MEA said.

The information was disclosed by Minister of State (MoS), MEA, V Muraleedharan, in a written reply to a query posed by MP Fauzia Khan.

he MoS in his written reply stated that the Prime Minister`s visits abroad have "enhanced understanding of India`s perspectives on bilateral, regional and global issues by other countries, and have strengthened our relations with them across a wide range of sectors including trade and investment, technology, maritime, space, defence collaboration and people to people contact. These in turn have contributed to India`s national development agenda to promote economic growth and wellbeing of our people."

The reply also added that the country is now increasingly contributing to shaping the global agenda at the multilateral level including on climate change, trans-national crime and terrorism, cybersecurity & nuclear non-proliferation, and offering to the world its own unique initiatives for global issues like the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.