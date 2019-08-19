PM Narendra Modi will attend G7 Summit in France, receive 'Order of Zayed' in UAE: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a five-day official visit to France, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain from August 22, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

PM Modi's first visit will be in France where he will hold a bilateral meet with French President Emmanuel Macron followed by a working dinner. The next day, on August 23, PM Modi will meet the Indian community and inaugurate a memorial for victims of air crash onboard Air India flight, several decades ago.

He will arrive at the UAE on that day. On August 24, PM Modi is scheduled to meet with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan where he will receive the 'Order of Zayed', the highest civil decoration of the UAE. It was conferred on him in April 2019 in recognition of his distinguished leadership that gave a big boost to bilateral relations between the two countries.

"The award in the name of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE, acquires special significance as it was awarded to Prime Minister Modi in the year of the birth centenary of Sheikh Zayed," the MEA had said.

PM Modi will hold a meeting with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest. He will also commemorate a stamp on Mahatma Gandhi.

The PM will depart for Bahrain on August 24 for what would be the first-ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to the country. He will meet Bahrain PM Prince Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa and discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Indian PSUs are keen on investing in Bahrain's newly discovered Khaleej Al Bahrain oil basin. India enjoys close and friendly relations with Bahrain rooted in ancient trade and cultural links and people to people contacts and underpinned by regular exchange of high-level visits. India-Bahrain bilateral trade has been on the rise for the last few years, reaching about USD 1.3 billion in 2018-19.

India will also roll out Ru Pay card in Bahrain and UAE. An MoU will also be signed during PM Modi's visit to these countries.

On August 25, PM Modi will return to France to attend the G7 Summit the next day. The 45th G7 summit will be held from August 24-26 in Biarritz, France.