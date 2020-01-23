PM Narendra Modi will interact with winners of Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020 on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet and interact with the 49 Children who are winners of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020 on Friday. The 49 awardees are from various states of India including one each from Jammu & Kashmir, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

The children are winners in the fields of art and culture, innovation, scholastic, social service, sports and bravery. The government acknowledges children as one of the most important partners in nation-building. Their hopes and aspirations are to be acknowledged and their achievements are to be rewarded.

Although every child is precious and his or her achievements have to be appreciated, there are some whose achievements will serve as an inspiration to many others. Towards the end, the Government gives these awards every year to recognise the exceptional achievements of our children in various fields.

Any child with exceptional achievement in the fields of innovation, scholastic achievements, social service, arts & culture, sports and bravery can apply for the award. Also, any person who knows about a meritorious achievement by a child can recommend this child for the award. A high-level committee selects the winners after careful consideration of each application.

President Ram Nath Kovind presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on January 22 (Wednesday).

The Prime Minister will also interact with over 1,730 tribal artists, NCC Cadets, NSS Volunteers and tableaux artists who are going to participate in the Republic Day Parade in a At Home event on Friday.