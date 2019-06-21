PM Narendra Modi wins British Herald reader’s poll for world’s most powerful person 2019

London: In yet another proof of his image of a global leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been declared as the winner of a reader’s poll for world’s most powerful person 2019 conducted by a leading British magazine.

The poll, which was conducted by British Herald, closed on Saturday midnight. The magazine said that PM Modi defeated several world leaders and politicians to be declared as the winner.

PM Modi won with 30.9% of the vote.

He was placed well ahead of his closest contenders, which included Russia's Vlamidir Putin, Donald Trump (US), and China's Xi Jinping with 29.9%, 21.9%, and 18.1% votes respectively.

More than 25 world leaders were nominated in the Reader's Poll and four candidates were finally selected for the final round by an expert panel.

The evaluation of the selection process was based on extensive study and research on all those nominated for the poll.

Unlike regular voting system, the British Herald readers had to vote through a mandatory one-time password (OTP) process to validate their vote.

Surprisingly, while the voting was on, the website of the British magazine crashed as many voters attempted to vote for their preferred leaders, generating about three million hits in a week.

Interestingly, during the first week of June on the voting page of British Herald crossed 2.5 Million hits.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also referred to as Namo, is regarded as one of the top influential world leaders. He has raised his profile as a world leader in recent years during official visits with US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping.

He has emerged as a key figure in the Asian region and has currently earned praise for his government's Act East policy. His effort to tackle climate change has been seen positively by the world, as warming affects millions of his country’s rural citizens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be featured on the cover page of British Herald Magazine in July. It will be released on 15th July 2019.

British Herald had earlier featured Jacinda Ardern in May-June issue and Vladimir Putin in Mar-April issue.

In recent months, PM Modi saw high approval ratings from Indians in the run-up to the 2019 general elections largely due to his stand against terrorism and the airstrike on the terror camps in Ballakot, Pakistan.

Besides, the implementations of schemes like Ayushman Bharat - a health insurance scheme for 500 million citizens, Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojna - free LPG connection for 60 million people below the poverty line and Clean India scheme building toilets all around the country had earned him remarkable support.

PM Modi also came under scrutiny recently when his critics pointed about the high unemployment rate and sky-rocketing Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) of the banking industry.

His government was blamed by the lower-middle strata and poor for not being able to control high inflation and high rates of fuel after September 2018 as he came to power in 2014 promising to break high inflation rates but the recent elections was a backlash to those critics as he was chaired the Prime Minister of India for the second time.

His decision to get rid of Rs 500 and 1,000 notes through demonetisation, impacted cash-based businesses and threatened India’s economy.

In other words, he took a great risk to refresh the national economy for the future to come. Followed by goods and services tax (GST), the Indian business community and the industry at-large felt the turbulence with the implementation initially.

However, the people of India accepted his style of governance and politics as he was voted back as Prime Minister in 2019.