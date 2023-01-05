PM Narendra Modi wishes 'long and healthy' life to Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on her birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her birthday. PM Modi prayed for Banerjee's long and healthy life. "Birthday greetings to Mamata Didi. Praying for her long and healthy life," said Modi in a tweet. Banerjee turned 68 today. She is ruling the West Bengal for the third consecutive term. She took over as the CM of West Bengal in 2011 when her party All India Trinamool Cogress stormed to power overthrowing Left government.

Scores of leaders cutting across party lines wished Banerjee on her birthday. Assam Chief Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma also wished her the best of health. "Heartiest birthday greetings to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ji. May Maa Kamakhya bless you with good health and long life," he said.

Wishing Banerjee on her birthday, Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry Som Parkash said, "Birthday Greetings to Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee Ji. May she be blessed with good health and long life."

NCP MP Amol Kolhe said, "Warm birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Smt. Mamata Didi Banerjee. May Aai-Jagdamba bless her with good health and long life ahead!"

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "Hearty Birthday Greetings to Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal Selvi Mamata Banerjee. Wishing her good health and happiness always."

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, "Heartiest greetings to Smt Mamata Banerjee didi on her birthday. May you lead a long, happy and healthy life in service of the people."