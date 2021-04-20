हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi wishes Rahul Gandhi quick recovery from COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a speedy recovery from coronavirus. 

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a speedy recovery from coronavirus. 

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "I pray for the good health and quick recovery of Lok Sabha MP Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji."

Earlier, Gandhi tweeted the information that he was exhibiting mild symptoms and so he got himself tested, his report was positive for COVID-19.

