PM Narendra Modi writes to Imran Khan on Pakistan National Day as part of customary practice

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as part of the diplomatic practice of writing to heads of state or government on national days. The letter is sent to all countries with whom India has diplomatic relations.

The development comes on the heels of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeting that he received a message from PM Modi on the occasion of Pakistan National day which is celebrated on March 23. According to Khan, PM Modi in the message said, "I extend my greetings & best wishes to the people of Pakistan on the National Day of Pakistan."

In the letter, PM Modi highlighted the importance of a terror-free south Asia. The unsigned letter was sent to the Pakistani government ahead of Pakistani National Day.

India has boycotted Pakistan National Day events in Delhi and Islamabad as Pakistan had invited separatist Hurriyat leadership.

No political representative was sent to Pakistan National day reception at Pakistan high commission in the national capital, while in Pakistan, Indian high commission and other Indian diplomats will not be participating in Pakistan national day events on Saturday.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "I can confirm India has decided not to send any representative. This decision was taken after Pakistan HC decided to invite the Hurriyat representative to the reception."

He added, "You are aware of about our reaction in the past, most recently in February. We are very clear, any attempt by Pakistan leadership or High Commission to engage with the Hurriyat leadership will not be taken lightly."

It is important to note that no Hurriyat leader was seen at Pakistani national day even though they were invited.

Pakistan National Day marks the day when Muslim League passed the Lahore resolution calling for the formation of Pakistan on March 23, 1940. The country on March 23, 1956 also adopted its first constitution.