Unprecedented pace, says WHO as India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 75 crore

New Delhi: A landmark milestone was achieved as India`s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 75 crore on Monday, said the Union Health Ministry. A total of 75,10,41,391 vaccine doses have been administered to the eligible beneficiaries so far, out of which 67,04,768 vaccine doses were administered till 5:30 pm today.

"The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight. The country has also become home to more than 99 per cent healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) vaccinated with one shot of COVID vaccine," said the Ministry in an official statement.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the achievement and said, " Congratulations India! With Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas, the world`s largest vaccination campaign is continuously creating new dimensions. #AazadiKaAmritMahotsav, that is in the 75th year of independence, the country has crossed the figure of 75 crore vaccinations."

Congratulations India!

— Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 13, 2021

Office of Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted, "Tricolour is soaring high in all aspects! Congratulations to all countrymen, as India administers 75 crore #COVID19 vaccine doses, in our 75th year of independence."

WHO South-East Asia (SEARO) also congratulated India for accelerating COVID-19 vaccination and achieving 75 crore mark.

"WHO congratulates India for scaling up COVID-19 vaccination at an unprecedented pace. While it took 85 days to administer the first 100 million doses, India reached 750 million doses from 650 million in just 13 days," Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia was quoted as saying in a tweet by WHO South-East Asia.

The cumulative first doses administered to date amounts to 56,95,77,696, while 18,14,63,695 were administered as the second dose.

Meanwhile, as per the government`s data, India reported 27,254 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 3,32,64,175. The country`s active caseload now stands at 3,74,269, which accounts for 1.13 per cent of total cases.

The weekly positivity rate in the country is at 2.11 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 80 days. The daily positivity rate stands at 2.26 per cent currently and the national recovery rate is at 97.54 per cent.