BJP’s grand victory certain in Uttar Pradesh: JP Nadda at 'Booth Victory Campaign’ event

New Delhi: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday (September 11) exuded confidence of winning Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year and said the saffron party will also make a comeback in other states slated to go for polls in 2022.

Launching the BJP’s 'Booth Victory Campaign' virtually across 27,700 booths in Uttar Pradesh, Nadda said, “As per all surveys, a grand victory of BJP is certain in Uttar Pradesh with the blessings of the people. Not only in UP but the return of BJP is certain in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur too.”

The BJP president, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that under his leadership politics of “development” has become popular.

“It is a matter of pride for us that under the leadership of PM Modi, the politics of casteism, family, dynasty and communalism in the country has been brought to an end and the politics of development has become popular,” ANI quoted Nadda as saying.

He added, “Under his leadership, BJP won 325 seats in 2017 and made history. In 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, people of UP gave their support to politics of development. The enthusiasm of BJP workers gives a clear indication of future of Uttar Pradesh.”

Taking a veiled dig at the opposition, the BJP chief said, “We have political leaders who go abroad for vacation even when Parliament session is underway. During Corona, every party and leader, except that of BJP, went into lockdown, under quarantine. BJP workers risked their lives and considered it their duty to help the needy.”

The virtual launch was also attended by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the BJP UP president Swatantra Dev Singh, and other officials of the state. Nadda also interacted with the public representatives, office bearers and workers of the party.

The BJP will also commence the campaign to make Panna Pramukh, which will continue till September 20.

(With agency inputs)

