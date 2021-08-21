हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mumbai Police

Jan Ashirwad Yatra: 17 fresh FIRs registered against BJP for violating COVID protocol in Mumbai

Till Friday, 19 FIRs were registered against the BJP leaders and workers in different police stations of Mumbai.

File photo

Mumbai: Mumbai police on Saturday (August 21) registered 17 new FIRs against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra of Union Minister Narayan Rane in different parts of Mumbai.

The Maharashtra government led by Uddhav Thackeray today filed 17 new FIRs against BJP's rally in Mumbai for flouting COVID-19 norms, according to news agency ANI. 

Till Friday, 19 FIRs were registered against the BJP leaders and workers in different police stations of Mumbai and with the new cases being filed the total number of FIRs registered has risen to 36.

The new FIRs were registered in Mulund, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Pant Nagar, Khar, Santacruz, Powai, MIDC, Saki Naka, Meghwadi, Goregaon, Charkop, Borivali and MHB police stations in Mumbai.

Rane on Thursday began his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Mumbai despite the restrictions from the Mumbai Police. Many opposition leaders objected to the rally in view of the ongoing pandemic in the state.

Earlier on Friday, Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and Bhai Jagtap had slammed BJP for disregarding the pandemic situation in the state and holding the rally. Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde had also refuted BJP’s claims of the Maharashtra government targeting their party and asserted that COVID-19 guidelines must be followed by all the people irrespective of their political background.

Rane himself on Friday condemned the Maharashtra government for its failure to tackle the pandemic situation in the state and said he would continue his rally despite FIRs fired against his yatra.

