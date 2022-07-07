New Delhi: India on Thursday (July 7) said it is the consistent policy of the government to treat Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama as a guest and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wish for the leader on his birthday should be seen from the overall context. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "The prime minister did speak to the Dalai Lama last year also. It has been a consistent policy of the government to treat the Dalai Lama as an honoured guest in India.” He added that the Tibetan spiritual leader’s birthday is celebrated in India and abroad by his followers.

"Birthday greetings by the prime minister to the Dalai Lama should be seen in the overall context," Bagchi was quoted as saying by PTI.

PM Modi on Wednesday had informed that he talked to the Dalai Lama to convey his wishes on the latter’s birthday. "Conveyed 87th birthday greetings to His Holiness the Dalai Lama over the phone earlier today. We pray for his long life and good health," Modi tweeted.

Conveyed 87th birthday greetings to His Holiness the @DalaiLama over phone earlier today. We pray for his long life and good health. July 6, 2022

The Dalai Lama's supporters celebrated his birthday at Dharamshala where the spiritual leader lives in exile.

MEA’s comments come in the wake of China condemning PM Modi for greeting the Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday. On being asked about the Indian PM’s greetings, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told mediapersons that "the Indian side should fully recognise the anti-China separatist nature of the 14th Dalai Lama."

It should abide by its "commitment to China, speak and act prudently and stop using Tibet related issues to interfere in China's internal affairs," the spokesperson added.

Zhao Lijian also slammed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for greeting the Dalai Lama."Tibet affairs are China's internal affairs, which brooks no foreign interference. China is firmly against any engagement by any country with the 14th Dalai Lama," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said. Further, he said the Dalai Lama is a political exile "disguised as a religious figure who has long been engaged in anti-China separatist activities".

(With agency inputs)