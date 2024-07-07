New Delhi: Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Saturday that Russia is anticipating a "very important and full-fledged visit" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Moscow, highlighting the significance for Russian-Indian relations. Prime Minister Modi will be in Moscow from July 8 to 9, attending the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This visit will mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first trip to Russia since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022.

PM Modi's Agenda For Russia Visit: Top Points

The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi announced on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will review the full spectrum of India-Russia relations and discuss contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest during the high-level visit. Dmitry Peskov indicated that the agenda for the visit would be extensive and possibly very busy. He expressed hope that the leaders would also have the opportunity to engage in informal discussions despite the official nature of the visit. Peskov said that Russian-Indian relations are at the level of a strategic partnership. The visit will include both one-on-one talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin and broader meetings involving delegations from both countries to discuss various aspects of bilateral cooperation. The annual summit between the Indian Prime Minister and the Russian President serves as the highest institutional dialogue mechanism within the strategic partnership between the two nations. Modi's most recent visit to Russia was in 2019, when he participated in an economic conclave in the Far East city of Vladivostok. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that democracy, freedom, and the rule of law are the foundational principles that will strengthen the partnership between India and Austria. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister in over 40 years. This statement came just a day after Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer expressed his anticipation on 'X', stating, “I very much look forward to welcoming Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, the world's largest democracy, next week in Vienna.”

(Based on inputs from agencies)