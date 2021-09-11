हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi's interaction with Indian Paralympic contingent, watch exclusive video on Zee News at 11 AM on Sunday

Tune in to Zee News at 11 AM on Sunday to watch Prime Minister Modi interacting with the Indian Paralympic contingent.   

PM Narendra Modi&#039;s interaction with Indian Paralympic contingent, watch exclusive video on Zee News at 11 AM on Sunday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hosted the Indian Contingent of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at his residence, the video of which will be exclusively shown on Zee News at 11 AM on Sunday (September 12, 2021).

In the video, the contingent including para-athletes as well as their coaches can be seen interacting with the Prime Minister. During the candid and informal interaction with the entire contingent, the Prime Minister also congratulated them for their record-breaking historic performance at the Games. 

He told them that their achievement will significantly boost the morale of the entire sporting community in the country, and budding sportspersons will feel encouraged to come forward to take up sports. 

Tune in to Zee News at 11 AM on Sunday to watch Prime Minister Modi interacting with the Indian Paralympic contingent. 

