Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi's personal Twitter handle 'very briefly' compromised, secured later: PMO

It was not immediately known how long the personal Twitter handle of PM Modi, which has over 73 million followers, was compromised.

PM Narendra Modi&#039;s personal Twitter handle &#039;very briefly&#039; compromised, secured later: PMO

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s personal Twitter handle was "very briefly compromised," the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO) said in a tweet early on Sunday.

The matter was escalated to Twitter and the Prime Minister`s personal Twitter handle @narendramodi was immediately secured, PMO India`s said in a tweet later, adding any tweet shared during the brief period when the account was compromised must be ignored.

 

 

After PM Modi's account was compromised, #Hacked began trending in India. As per the screenshots shared on Twitter by several users, tweets were put out from PM Modi's account claiming "India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender".

"India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender. The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country," read the now-deleted tweet.

It was not immediately known how long the personal Twitter handle of PM Modi, which has over 73 million followers, was compromised.

Twitter took the necessary steps to secure the compromised account as soon as it became aware of the activity, a Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement, according to Reuters, adding an investigation revealed no signs of any other impacted accounts at present.

A similar incident had occurred with the Twitter handle of PM Modi`s personal website @narendramodi_in in September 2020, with a series of tweets asking followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency.

