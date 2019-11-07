PM Narendra Modi's Principal Secretary reviews preparedness on Cyclone Bulbul

In the wake of concern expressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Principal Secretary to PM, PK Mishra held a high-level meeting on Thursday with officials from Odisha, West Bengal and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands, to review their preparedness ahead of Cyclone Bulbul.

The meeting reviewed the situation arising due to the movement of the cyclone in the last few hours. India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General gave the detailed forecast--its projected track and accompanying wind speed and rainfall in the sea and along the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal.

Live TV

He informed that coastal Odisha is likely to witness wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting up to 90 kmph on November 8 accompanied by heavy to very heavy rain. A similar situation is likely to prevail in coastal West Bengal on November 9. Sea conditions will be very rough and advice has been given to completely suspend fishing.

The state Chief Secretaries informed of having taken all precautionary measures in the coastal regions and monitoring the situation in the districts on a 24x7 basis. Further, all fishermen have been advised to not venture in the sea and those in the sea have been advised to return back.

DG, NDRF informed that their teams are fully prepared with all the required equipment like tree cutters, pole cutters etc are on standby. Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is also on alert and advised fishermen and merchant ship not to venture in the sea.

Principal Secretary to PM advised them to take all possible measures to ensure that there is human casualty and loss to property is minimised. He also assured the States of all the necessary central assistance required in the developing situations.

The meeting was attended by the Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister, Secretaries of Home Affairs, and Information and Broadcasting, Member, NDMA, Directors General of IMD and NDRF and senior officers from PMO, Ministries of Home Affairs, Defence. Chief Secretaries/ representatives from West Bengal, Odisha and Andaman & Nicobar Islands joined the meeting through video conference.