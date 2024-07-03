Prime Minister Narendra Modi today delivered his speech in the Rajya Sabha to the motion of thanks to the President's address. While the opposition kept chanting slogans during PM Modi's speech, he continued his speech. Since Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar did not allow Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to intervene during PM Modi's speech, the opposition MPs staged a walkout. While the first half of Modi's speech was focused on development, in the second half, the Prime Minister led a scathing attack on the opposition.

* Targeting opposition in the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said people have defeated their agenda. PM Modi said that the Constitution works as a lighthouse and gives directions to the country.

* "Our economy has moved from 10th position in the world to fifth; we have got a mandate to make India the third largest economy...There will be a decisive fight against poverty in the coming five years...When India becomes the third largest economy, it will have a positive impact not only domestically but also at the global level," said PM Modi.

* "There will be a rapid transformation in public transportation in the country; technology footprints will be seen in many sectors...Government has strengthened agriculture sector with micro planning ranging from farm to market," said PM Modi.

* PM Modi said that only 3 crore farmers were beneficiaries of UPA's loan waiver, but NDA's PM-Kisan scheme benefited over 10 crore.

* "Benefits of women empowerment are visible across all sectors...One crore women in self-help groups have become 'lakhpati didis', number will increase to 3 crore in coming years," said PM Modi.

* "The country is watching that those spreading lies don't dare to listen to the truth....Opposition has been defeated; now they are shouting and running away," said PM Modi.

* "Opposition is not able to digest mandate given by 140 crore people to the NDA," said PM Modi after opposition stages walkout from the Rajya Sabha.

* "It is my duty to give a detailed account of works done by the government to people...We focus on development and not on vote-bank politics," said PM Modi.

* PM Modi deplores the selective approach of opposition towards atrocities against women. He slammed the opposition for not talking about the public flogging of a woman in West Bengal and the Sandeshkhali incidents.

* "Congress always fields Dalit candidates when defeat is certain," said PM Modi while referring to the INDIA bloc candidate for Lok Sabha Speaker's election.

* The Prime Minister also slammed the Congress over the issue of protecting the constitution. Reacting to the opposition's poll campaign that the BJP will change the Constitution, PM Modi said, "People voted for us as they know only we can safeguard the Constitution...Word 'Constitution' does not suit you (Congress)," said PM Modi while referring to constitutional amendments made during Emergency.

* "I say with all seriousness that Congress is the biggest opponent of the Constitution," said PM Modi in the RS. PM Modi said Congress is trying to hide its black deeds by displaying a copy of the Constitution.