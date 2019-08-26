PM Narendra Modi's schedule on last day at G7 summit in France's Biarritz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday meet four world leaders and participate in two sessions at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, on the last day of his three-nation tour. The first stop of the PM was France, followed by UAE and Bahrain. PM Modi will be meeting US President Donald Trump, Senegal President Macky Sall, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President of Chile Sebastian Pinera. The two sessions wherein he will be participating are on Climate, Biodiversity, Oceans & on Digital Transformation.

The most talked about meet will be with Trump that will take place at 3.45 pm and will continue till 4.30 pm. This will be the second meet between the two leaders in 2019 and comes two months after they met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. Howevevr, it will be the first time that PM Modi and Trump would meet after New Delhi abrogated Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The prevailing India-Pakistan situation in the backdrop of New Delhi’s move is bound to be discussed.

Here is the full schedule of PM Modi:

12.30 pm-12.50 pm (IST): Meeting with President of the Republic of Senegal Macky Sall

1.30 pm-3 pm (IST): Session on Climate, Biodiversity, Oceans (G-7)

3 pm-3.15 pm: Meeting with Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel

3.20 pm-3.40 pm: Meeting with President of the Republic of Chile Sebastian Pinera



3.45 pm-4.30 pm: Meeting with US President Donald Trump

4.30 pm-6 pm: Session on Digital Transformation (Working Lunch, G7)

6.40 pm ​Departure from Biarritz, France

All times are IST approx.

Prime Minister Modi has already met British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Sunday evening. The talks with the British PM was focused on trade and investment, defence and security. This was the first meet between the two leaders since Boris Johnson took charge as the British Prime Minister. The meeting lasted for 30 minutes. Both leaders had a conversation last week in which PM Modi congratulated him for assuming charge as British PM.