Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi's 'State of the World' address at WEF tomorrow

The virtual event will be held from January 17 to 21 and will also be addressed by several Heads of State including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

PM Narendra Modi's 'State of the World' address at WEF tomorrow
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a 'State of the World' special address at the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda on Monday (January 17) via video conference, his office said.

The virtual event will be held from January 17 to 21 and will also be addressed by several Heads of State including Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, European Commission President Ursua von der Leyen, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Chinese President Xi Jinping, among others.

Prime Minister Modi will deliver the 'State of the World' special address at the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda on January 17, 2022 at 8:30 PM IST via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The event will also witness participation of top industry leaders, international organizations and civil society, who will deliberate on critical challenges being faced by the world today and discuss how to address them, it said.

