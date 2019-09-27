PM Narendra Modi's UNGA address live streaming: When and where to watch PM's speech

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters in New York on Friday at around 7:30 pm (Indian Standard Time). Following PM Modi's address, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the session after a gap of two speakers. In his earlier engagements, Imran Khan made it clear that he will "forcefully present the Kashmir issue" at the UN gathering.

The UN General Assembly session will begin on Friday at 9 am EDT (6:30 pm IST) at the UN General Assembly Hall.

PM Modi will be the fourth speaker at UNGA after Mauritius President Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory, Vice-President of Indonesia, Muhammad Jusuf Kalla and Lesotho’s Prime Minister Thomas Motsoahae Thabane. This is the first address to the world leaders on the global platform of the UN, after winning a second term as Prime Minister with a thumping majority in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections 2019.

PM Modi's address is likely to begin around 7:30 pm (IST). PM Modi is expected to outline the country's larger role on the world stage related to development, peace and security in his speech.

Here is how you can watch PM Modi's UNGA address while sitting in India:

You can watch the live telecast of PM Modi's speech here. You can also follow the live updates on Zee News.

PM Modi's entire speech will be live streamed on several online platforms. You can watch the speech on the Prime Minister's Office official Twitter handle. On Facebook, the entire speech will be live-streamed on PM Narendra Modi's page. Further, you can watch live streaming of the speech on PM Modi's official YouTube channel.

The entire United Nations General Assembly 74th session will be live streamed on the official Twitter, Facebook and YouTube channels of the United Nations.

PM Modi’s speech at UNGA is crucial, as it comes at a time when India and Pakistan's diplomatic ties are strained over Kashmir issue. It also comes at a time when India is slowly gearing up to play a larger role at the world stage on various issues including terrorism, climate, and energy goals.