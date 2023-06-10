PM Narendra Modi's Upcoming Visit To US Has Many Special Significance: 10 Important Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the United States for an official state visit on June 22. PM Modi is scheduled to visit the US from June 21-24 following an invitation from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. This visit is significant given the facts that India and America's relationship has grown leaps and bounds amid concern of China's aggression. Then there is a war going on between Russia and Ukraine which has serious global repurcussions. And all of the above, it's all about the Indo-US ties which has evolved since PM Modi took over the reign of India in 2014. Since then, the United States saw rule of three Presidents -Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden and PM Modi managed to maintain a good relations with all the three leaders. Here are 10 key reasons PM Modi's US visit is special:

First Indian PM To Address US Congress Twice

During his visit, PM Modi will address a Joint Meeting of the US Congress for the second time and it is indeed historic. He is the first Indian PM to do so twice. Globally, as a Head of Government, PM Modi is second only to Benjamin Netanyahu, PM of Israel, who has done it thrice. This honour bestowed on PM Modi shows the bipartisan respect and support for him in the USA, say experts.

G7 Summit And The Bonhomie

During the G7 summit held last month in Japan, US President Biden walked up to PM Modi and the two leaders shared a warm hug, picture of that went viral. The bonhomie displayed by the two leaders indicate a successful bilateral relations. This also shows that the United States is increasingly bending towards India in the Asia-Pacific.

The China Threat

The US has shifted its focus towards Indo-Pacific from Asia-Pacific showing the greater importance it assigns to India. With China have border altercation with almost all neighbours besided the United States, America sees in India an ally that can help it mitigate the threat posed by the dragon.

Meeting Of Two Greatest Democracies

In words of US-India Business Council (USIBC) president Atul Keshap, the meeting between India and the US is the meeting of two greatest democracies on the earth. He termed it a big deal and a powerful signal that the future of the two countries is together. Since this is the only third state visit of any leader under Biden administration, it shows India is getting closer to the US.

Focus On Trade

The India-US trade currently stands at USD 190 billion and the business community and the political leadership of both the nations are keen to take it to USD 500 billion annually. India and US have trade possibilities in fronts other than defence like e-commerce, supply chain manufacturing, digital economy, FinTech, energy and aerospace. PM Modi is also likely to address a gathering at international trade centre.

Defence Deals On Cards

During PM Modi's visit, a big deal for the domestic manufacturing of American jet engines used in the Indian fighter aircraft is expected to be signed between General Electric (GE) and Hindustan Aeronautics. If this happens, it will be a boost for Make in India. Also, there can be a deal between the US and India to buy 30 MQ-9 B armed drones. There is an estimate that this deal will be worth Rs 22,000 crores.

New Trust And Confidence

The top advisor to President Joe Biden for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell has said that while the United States and India were both imperfect democracies and there were still concerns that would be discussed, there is a degree of trust and confidence between the countries that did not exist a decade ago. Campbell's remark showed that under PM Modi, Indo-US relation has become more meaningful than ever.

PM Modi To Address Indian Diaspora

Prime Minister Modi is likely to address a gathering of Indian Americans from across the US in Washington on June 23 on the role of diaspora in India's growth story. The event would be hosted by US India Community Foundation. A co-host committee has also been set up.

India And US Polls

Next year, both India and the US are gearing up for general elections, as Prime Minister Modi will be seeking a third term, and President Joe Biden is aiming for a second term. With the meeting, both the leaders will try to show their citizens the growing prominence of their nation. While the two leaders will look to demonstrate their commitment to their respective constituents, for President Biden, it is imperative to convince not only his voters but also Congress and some of his colleagues about the importance of strengthening the bilateral relationship with India. On the other hand, PM Modi's will show to Indians and the world that under his leadership, India is getting more respect globally.

Countering Accusations Made By Rahul Gandhi

PM Modi's visit comes just after the 10-day-long trip by opposition leader Rahul Gandhi during which he engaged with various stakeholders including civil society, think tanks, and others. During his visit, Rahul Gandhi questioned the state of Indian democracy and PM Modi's visit and engagements will aim at containing any possible harm from Gandhi's statement.