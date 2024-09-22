Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United States for a three-day official visit, during which he participated in the QUAD leaders' Summit. At the meeting, PM Modi exaggerated that QUAD focuses on Global good and it is here to stay, partner, and contribute. He also highlights India’s commitment to QUAD cooperation for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The Quad, comprising India, Australia, Japan, and the United States, aims to function as a force for global good while promoting a prosperous, resilient, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

Here Are Key Updates From PM Modi's US Visit

-Prime Minister Modi describes Quad as a force of Global Good. PM says that Quad is here to stay, partner and contribute.

- At the Cancer Moonshot event, Prime Minister Modi announced India's commitment to cooperate in radiotherapy and capacity building. He highlighted the contribution of 40 million vaccine doses for Indo-Pacific countries under GAVI and QUAD initiatives, emphasizing a human-centric approach to global health.

- At the Cancer Moonshot event, Prime Minister Modi emphasized India’s leadership in global health, highlighting the world's largest health insurance scheme and initiatives for affordable medicines.

- As per ANI reports, PM Modi announced India's own cervical cancer vaccine, new AI-driven treatment protocols, and pledged $7.5 million in support for sampling and detection kits, aligning with the vision of "One Earth, One Health."

- Prime Minister Modi thanked President Biden for promoting affordable healthcare. He highlighted the Quad's commitment to addressing cervical cancer and emphasised the need for an integrated approach to prevention, screening, diagnosis, and treatment to reduce cancer's burden.

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, for a bilateral discussion on in Wilmington, Delaware.

"They reviewed the various facets of the relationship, and exchanged views to deepen the cooperation further. PM thanked PM Kishida for his leadership in advancing the Special Strategic & Global Partnership over the years, and wished him success and happiness," the MEA said.

(With ANI Inputs)