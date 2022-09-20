'PM needs no validation': BJP after Mamata Banerjee says she doesn't believe Modi is 'misusing' CBI, ED

New Delhi: A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she doesn't believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi is behind the alleged "misuse" of CBI and ED, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday (September 20, 2022) said that the PM doesn't need "any validation" from her. Taking to his official Twitter account, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya said, "No one in the BJP, and most certainly the PM, needs any validation from Mamata Banerjee."

"Her entire Govt, top ministers, party office bearers and immediate family is under the radar of central agencies, because the Courts ordered investigation. She must account for the loot…," he added.

The remarks came after Mamata Banerjee on Monday blamed a section of the BJP leaders for misusing the central agencies to serve their interests.

"Every day, leaders of opposition parties are being threatened by the BJP leaders with arrest by CBI and ED. Should central agencies function this way in the country? I don't believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is behind this, but some BJP leaders are misusing the CBI and ED for their interests," she said while speaking on a resolution in the West Bengal Assembly against the "excesses" of the central probe agencies.

It is notable that the Central agencies such as CBI and ED are probing into several cases in the state, in which senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders are accused.

"The CBI, which used "to report to the Prime Minister's Office is now under the jurisdiction of the Union Home Ministry," Mamata, the feisty TMC boss, said.

"The Prime Minister must look into the excesses of central agencies. The Prime Minister must ensure that the functioning of the union government and the interests of his party do not get mixed up," she added.

(With agency inputs)