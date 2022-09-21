PM YASASVI 2022 Exam City Slips RELEASED at yet.nta.ac.in- Here’s how to download

PM YASASVI 2022: PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India or PM YASASVI 2022 exam city slips have been released online by National Testing Agency, NTA. The PM YASASVI exam city intimation slips are now available for download from the official website, yet.nta.ac.in. The PM YASASVI 2022 Exam City Slips have been made available online for the exam that will take place on September 25, 2022. Candidates should be aware that the PM YASASVI 2022 admit card differs from these exam city intimation slips. Although NTA has not specified a specific time for the release of the admission card, it will be available later.

PM YASASVI 2022 Exam City Slip: Here’s how to download

- Candidates must visit the official website of PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India by NTA - yet.nta.ac.in.

- On the homepage, click on the tab that reads, 'Download Advance City Intimation Slip.'

- A new page would open where you have to enter your login credentials, as asked.

- Your PM YASASVI 2022 exam city slips will be displayed on your screen.

- Download and print a copy for future reference.

Important information like the city and location of the exam for the PM YASASVI 2022 will be on the city slips. However, the PM YASASVI admit card, which will be made available later, will contain all other crucial information, like the date, timings, and other facts, and will be the most crucial item to bring on the actual exam day.