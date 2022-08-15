PNB Bank Recruitment 2022: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has commenced application process for jobs to eligible candidates who can join as Officers and Managers Posts under Fire Safety and Security departments respectively. Interested persons can submit the application for the said vacancies within the given stipulated time through speed post. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 103 vacancies. The bank is filling up 103 vacancies of which 23 are reserved for Officer (Fire-safety) Posts and 80 for Security Manager. Interested candidates can apply at the official website pnbindia.in.

PNB Recruitment 2022 Last Date to apply

30 August 2022

PNB Recruitment 2022 Salary

Officer - 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2- 49910-1990/7-63840

Manager - 48170-1740/1-49910- 1990/10-69810

PNB Recruitment: Age Limit

21 to 35 years

PNB Recruitment: Educational Qualification

1. Fire safety officer in JMG Scale-I:

B.E.(Fire) from National Fire Service College (NFSC) Nagpur. OR

Four year Graduation Degree(B.Tech/BE or equivalent) in Fire Technology/Fire Engineering/ Safety and Fire Engineering from college/university approved by AICTE/UGC OR

Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by AICTE/UGC And Divisional officer course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur OR

Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by AICTE/UGC And Graduate from Institute of Fire Engineers India/Institute of Fire Engineering-UK OR

Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by AICTE/UGC And Sub-officer Course/ Station Officer Course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur with minimum of 60% marks in aggregate.

2. Manager Security in MMG Scale II

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by AICTE/UGC.

PNB Bank Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

For Officer (Fire-Safety): Depending upon the number of applications received, Bank at its discretion will decide on the mode of selection viz.

1. Shortlisting of applications followed by Interview

2. Written / Online Test followed by Interview.

For Manager (Security): Depending upon the number of applications received, Bank at its discretion will decide on the mode of selection viz.

1. Shortlisting of applications followed by Interview

2. Written / Online Test followed by Interview. Etc.