PNB Bank Recruitment 2022: Bumper Vacancies! Apply for more than 100 vacancies at pnbindia.in- Check last date, eligibility criteria and more here
PNB has commenced application process for more than 100 posts, scroll down for the details.
PNB Bank Recruitment 2022: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has commenced application process for jobs to eligible candidates who can join as Officers and Managers Posts under Fire Safety and Security departments respectively. Interested persons can submit the application for the said vacancies within the given stipulated time through speed post. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 103 vacancies. The bank is filling up 103 vacancies of which 23 are reserved for Officer (Fire-safety) Posts and 80 for Security Manager. Interested candidates can apply at the official website pnbindia.in.
PNB Recruitment 2022 Last Date to apply
30 August 2022
PNB Recruitment 2022 Salary
Officer - 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2- 49910-1990/7-63840
Manager - 48170-1740/1-49910- 1990/10-69810
PNB Recruitment: Age Limit
21 to 35 years
PNB Recruitment: Educational Qualification
1. Fire safety officer in JMG Scale-I:
B.E.(Fire) from National Fire Service College (NFSC) Nagpur. OR
Four year Graduation Degree(B.Tech/BE or equivalent) in Fire Technology/Fire Engineering/ Safety and Fire Engineering from college/university approved by AICTE/UGC OR
Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by AICTE/UGC And Divisional officer course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur OR
Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by AICTE/UGC And Graduate from Institute of Fire Engineers India/Institute of Fire Engineering-UK OR
Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by AICTE/UGC And Sub-officer Course/ Station Officer Course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur with minimum of 60% marks in aggregate.
2. Manager Security in MMG Scale II
Qualification: Bachelor’s degree from any University recognized by AICTE/UGC.
PNB Bank Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
For Officer (Fire-Safety): Depending upon the number of applications received, Bank at its discretion will decide on the mode of selection viz.
1. Shortlisting of applications followed by Interview
2. Written / Online Test followed by Interview.
For Manager (Security): Depending upon the number of applications received, Bank at its discretion will decide on the mode of selection viz.
1. Shortlisting of applications followed by Interview
2. Written / Online Test followed by Interview. Etc.
