PNB Recruitment 2022: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released the notification for the recruitment of 145 vacancies for the Specialist Officers post (SO). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the official website of PNB: pnbindia.in

PNB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Manager (Risk): 40 posts

Manager (Credit): 100 posts

Senior Manager: 5 posts

PNB Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Opening Date for On-line Registration: April 22, 2022

Closing Date for On-line Registration: May 07, 2022

Tentative Date of On-line Examination: June 12, 2022

PNB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Educational qualifications required for various posts are different, Candidates applying for the various posts can go through the detailed notification to check the same.

Age limit: The lower age limit for the candidates applying for the posts is 25 years while the upper age limit 35 years (As on 01.01.2022).

PNB Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

SC, ST and PWD: Rs 50/- per candidate (only intimation charges) +GST as applicable

All other candidates: Rs 850/- per candidate + GST as applicable

PNB Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected through an online test followed by an interview.

