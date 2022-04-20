PNB Recruitment 2022: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released the notification for the recruitment of 145 vacancies for the Specialist Officers post (SO). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the official website of PNB: pnbindia.in
PNB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
Manager (Risk): 40 posts
Manager (Credit): 100 posts
Senior Manager: 5 posts
PNB Recruitment 2022: Important dates
Opening Date for On-line Registration: April 22, 2022
Closing Date for On-line Registration: May 07, 2022
Tentative Date of On-line Examination: June 12, 2022
PNB Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification: Educational qualifications required for various posts are different, Candidates applying for the various posts can go through the detailed notification to check the same.
Age limit: The lower age limit for the candidates applying for the posts is 25 years while the upper age limit 35 years (As on 01.01.2022).
PNB Recruitment 2022: Application Fee
SC, ST and PWD: Rs 50/- per candidate (only intimation charges) +GST as applicable
All other candidates: Rs 850/- per candidate + GST as applicable
PNB Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure
Candidates will be selected through an online test followed by an interview.