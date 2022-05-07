हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PNB Recruitment 2022

PNB Recruitment 2022: Hurry up! Last day today to apply for 145 posts at pnbindia.in; check direct link

Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2022: The public sector lender has invited applications from eligible candidates for 145 posts of Specialist Officers.

PNB Recruitment 2022: Hurry up! Last day today to apply for 145 posts at pnbindia.in; check direct link

PNB Recruitment 2022: Candidates interested to work with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) need to hurry up as today (May 7, 2022) is the last day to apply for as many as 145 vacancies. 

According to the notification released on PNB's official website at https://www.pnbindia.in, the public sector lender has invited applications from eligible candidates for 145 posts of Specialist Officers. 

PNB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Out of the 145 vacancies, 100 are for the post of manager (credit), 40 for manager (risk), and the rest five for the post of senior manager (treasury).

PNB Jobs: Age limit

The lower age limit for the candidates applying for the posts is 25 years while the upper age limit is 35 years (As of 01.01.2022).

PNB Recruitment: Application Fee

SC, ST and PWD: Rs 50 + GST as applicable

All other candidates: Rs 850 + GST as applicable

Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Eligible candidates can apply ONLINE at https://www.pnbindia.in. No other mode of application will be accepted.

Punjab National Bank Jobs: Tentative date of online Examination

The tentative date of online examination is June 12, 2022.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) Recruitment 2022: Check official notice

Punjab National Bank (PNB) Recruitment: Direct link to apply

Candidates will be selected through an online test followed by an interview.

