Nirav Modi

PNB scam accused Nirav Modi's extradition approved by UK government

PNB scam accused Nirav Modi&#039;s extradition approved by UK government
File Photo

New Delhi: The United Kingdom's Home Department has cleared the extradition of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is wanted in an over Rs 13,000-crore bank fraud case, officials said on Friday.

He had allegedly perpetrated the fraud in the Punjab National Bank in collusion with his uncle Mehul Choksi.

On February 25, a Westminster Magistrates' Court allowed Modi's extradition.

The findings of the court were sent to the UK Home Department as per which it cleared the extradition.

Modi is accused of committing a fraud of USD 2 billion (around Rs 14,500 crore) in the PNB.

