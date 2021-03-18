हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vijay Mallya

Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi coming back to face law: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The government is persuing extradition of Mallya and Modi from the UK while Choksi is believed to be in Antigua.

Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi coming back to face law: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Credit: PTI

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday (March 18) said that fugitive businessmen Vijaya Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi are "coming back" to India" to face the law.

The government is pursuing the extradition of Mallya and Modi from the UK while Choksi is believed to be in Antigua.

"Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi all of them are coming back to face the law of this land. One after other everybody is coming back to this country to face the law of this country," Sitharaman said while responding to a discussion on Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Rajya Sabha.

Mallya, an accused in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is in the UK since March 2016.

Nirav Modi and his maternal uncle Choksi fled the country allegedly after committing fraud in the public sector lender Punjab National Bank. 

Modi is accused of committing a fraud of USD 2 billion (around Rs 14,500 crore) in the PNB.

