PNB SO Recruitment 2022

PNB SO Recruitment 2022: Hurry! Last date to apply for over 140 jobs at pnbindia.in, details here

Today is the last date to apply for the 145 positions of Specialist Officers (SO). at Punjab National Bank (PNB) 

PNB SO Recruitment 2022: Hurry! Last date to apply for over 140 jobs at pnbindia.in, details here

PNB Recruitment 2022: Today is the last date to apply for the 145 positions of Specialist Officers (SO). at Punjab National Bank (PNB) 

Interested candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official PNB website at https://www.pnbindia.in before May 7.

Click here to see the official recruitment notification and scroll down for more details.

PNB Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

Out of the 145 vacancies, 100 are for the post of manager (credit), 40 for manager (risk), and the rest five for the post of senior manager (treasury).

PNB Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The lower age limit for the candidates applying for the posts is 25 years while the upper age limit is 35 years (As of 01.01.2022).

PNB Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

SC, ST and PWD: Rs 50 + GST as applicable

All other candidates: Rs 850 + GST as applicable

Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Eligible candidates can apply ONLINE at https://www.pnbindia.in. No other mode of application will be accepted.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) Recruitment: Direct link to apply

Punjab National Bank Jobs: Tentative date of Online Examination

The tentative date of the online examination is June 12, 2022.

Candidates will be selected through an online test followed by an interview.

