POCSO court in Shimla convicts one in rape and murder of minor girl

New Delhi: A POCSO court in Shimla on Wednesday (April 28) convicted accused one Anil Kumar in a case related to the rape and murder of a minor girl from Kotkhai in Himachal Pradesh.

The Special Judge, POCSO, convicted accused Anil Kumar @ Nilu @ Kamlesh under section 302, 376-A, 376(2) (I) of IPC and Section 4 of POCSO Act in a case related to rape and murder of a minor girl at Kotkhai, Himachal Pradesh, said an official statement.

CBI had registered the case on July 22, 2017, on the orders dated July 19, 2017, passed in CWPIL No. 88 of 2017 of Himachal Pradesh High Court and took over the investigation of the case, which was earlier registered (FIR NO 97/2017), u/sections 302, 376 of IPC & section 4 of POSCO Act at Police Station Kotkhai, district Shimla (Himachal Pradesh).

The case was registered following the allegations of rape and murder of a 16 years old minor girl in the forest of Halaila, Kotkhai, under Shimla district. The local police have arrested six persons in the case.

After a thorough investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet in the court of Special Judge (POCSO), Shimla against the accused, Anil Kumar @ Nilu @ Kamlesh. The role of the six accused arrested by the police was not allegedly found.

After considering all the oral, documentary scientific, medical, and circumstantial evidence, etc on record, the trial court found the said accused guilty and convicted him. The arguments on the quantum of the sentence are scheduled on May 11 by the court.

