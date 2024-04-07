Police Arrests 3 For Parading Woman Semi-Naked In Tarn Taran

New Delhi: Punjab Police on Saturday apprehended three individuals for reportedly molesting and parading 55-year-old women half-naked in the streets of Tarn Taran.

The video of the incident went viral on social media on Friday, where a 55-year-old woman was assaulted and publicly humiliated in Tarn Taran village of Punjab on March 31. The incident unfolded following her son's elopement with a local girl and subsequent marriage against her family's wishes.

"The victim woman's son fell in love with a girl and married her in court. The girl's family was against this marriage and the girl's mother, with her two sons and two other men, went to the boy's house there they got involved in a heated argument and the two parties got into a scuffle, during which the boy's mother's clothes tore," Ashwani Kapoor, SSP Tarn Taran Said.

The three accused have been identified as Kulwinder Kaur, Gurcharan Singh, and Sunny, Police informed. As per the complaint, the victim was alone at her home when her son's in-laws allegedly assaulted her and tore off her clothes.

"The main accused, Gursharan, the girl's brother, filmed a video of the woman... They waited for a few days before filing a complaint, hoping to reconcile things at home. But as soon as the FIR was filed, the accused made the video go viral on social media... Police teams were formed and one of the teams found success when they learned that the accused was at the Amritsar bus stand and trying to flee the state. He was arrested there," Ashwani Kapoor said, ANI reported.

The police informed that further investigation is still awaited and they are still looking for the other unidentified individuals.