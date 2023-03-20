Police Attaches Two Residential Houses In Bandipora For ‘Sheltering Militants’

J&K: Jammu and Kashmir Police attached two residential houses in Gundpora-Rampora and Chittibanday villages of Bandipora district in North Kashmir, on charges of sheltering terrorists.

Official said that the houses were used for the purpose of terrorism and shelter was provided to terrorists voluntarily by the family members of the people whose properties have been attached today.

Officials said the house in Gundpora-Rampora was registered in the name of Abdul Majeed Reshi, father of the accused Aijaz Ahmad Reshi in case FIR No 15/2022 u/s 18,20,39 ULA(P) Act, 120-B IPC, 7/25 1, an Act of PS Aragam.

Another house in Chittibandey was registered in the name of Mohd Jamal Malik, father of the accused Maqsood Ahmad Malik in case FIR No 15/2022 u/s 18,20,39 ULA(P) Act, 120-B IPC, 7/25 I, an Act of PS Aragam.

Meanwhile Special Investigation Unit of Kashmir Police conducted searches at the Kakapora area Pulwama district of South Kashmir. It’s the house of an Active LeT commander who is said to have been active for 8 years and is believed to be one of the oldest surviving militants. The searches are conducted in connection with case FIR No. 239/2022 of Police station Pulwama, officials said.