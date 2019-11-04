Police busts drug racket, 31 arrested including Nepali nationals in Himachal Pradesh

Kullu: Thirty-one people, including 12 Nepali nationals, were arrested after police busted a drug racket in Himachal Pradesh`s Kullu district. Out the 31 people arrested, 19 are locals, while the rest 12 are Nepali nationals including five women. The police arrested all of them on Saturday.

The arrests have been made from Peeni and Jaana areas of Parvati valley in Kullu district, said Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh.The operation was carried out by 29 police personnel, who trekked for six hours to reach the spot, Singh said. Among other things, police have recovered 2 kg and 913 gms cannabis.

In another case, on the same day, a man was arrested and 914 grams of cannabis was seized from his possession at By-Pass Road Manali, according to a statement issued by Kullu District Police.

The accused was identified as Sunil Thakur, 21, a native of Kullu. He was arrested during patrolling in the area by police. Earlier this week, police arrested three persons in three different instances in Kullu for allegedly possessing and smuggling cannabis.