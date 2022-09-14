‘Police could have SHOT violent BJP protesters BUT…’: Mamata Banerjee on Nabanana Cholo march

Kolkata: Defending West Bengal police from criticism, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the cops deployed on duty could have opened fire on ‘violent’ BJP protesters during their Nabanna Cholo March, but the government exercised ‘maximum’ restraint. Banerjee also alleged that the saffron party brought in goons armed with bombs in trains from outside the state to foment trouble during its ‘Nabanna Abhijan' on Tuesday.

"Many police personnel were brutally attacked by the participants of that rally... Police could have opened fire, but our administration showed maximum restraint," she said during an administrative meeting at Nimtouri in Purba Medinipur district.

The CM said the protest march inconvenienced commuters and traders, barely a few weeks ahead of Durga Puja, Bengal's biggest festival.

"We have nothing against democratic and peaceful protests. But, the BJP and its supporters resorted to violence, vandalism and arson. They torched properties and instilled fear among people.

“We won't allow this. Arrests are being made, and law will take its own course," she said.