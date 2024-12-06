Advertisement
FARMERS' PROTEST

‘Delhi Chalo’ March: Police Detain Protesting Farmers In Greater Noida; Internet Services Suspended In Parts Of Ambala

Prohibitory measures remain in effect in Ambala, with internet services suspended in parts of the city as farmers continue their march toward Delhi.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2024, 01:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
‘Delhi Chalo’ March: Police Detain Protesting Farmers In Greater Noida; Internet Services Suspended In Parts Of Ambala Picture source: X/ANI

New Delhi: Police detained over 30 farmers participating in the 'Delhi Chalo' march at Pari Chowk in Greater Noida after clashes erupted between the agitators and security forces. The farmers, demanding legal guarantee on MSP and farm debt waiver among other grievances, were stopped as they attempted to proceed toward Delhi on Friday. Several protesting farmers were also were stopped at the Shambhu border. 

Internet Services In Ambala Suspended

Prohibitory measures remain in effect in Ambala, with internet services suspended in parts of the city as farmers continue their march toward Delhi.

To curb the spread of misinformation and rumors, internet services will remain suspended in several villages under Ambala district, including Dangdehri, Lohgarh, Manakpur, Dadiyana, Bari Ghel, Lharsa, Kalu Majra, Devi Nagar, Saddopur, Sultanpur, and Kakru from December 6 to December 9. Additionally, bulk SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharges) and dongle-based internet services will be banned, with only voice calls permitted in these areas. 

