Police files rape case against Bhadohi BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi and six family members

A rape case has been registered against BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi, his sons and nephews after a woman registered a complaint.

The woman, a widow hailing from Varanasi, had met the Superintendent of Police a few days ago and accused the leader of raping her in a hotel in Bhadohi. The incident happened during the 2017 Assembly elections.

In her complaint, the woman said that she had met the MLA's nephew Sandeep Tripathi in 2014 on a train while travelling to Mumbai. They became good friends and exchanged numbers. She further accused Sandeep of sexually exploiting her after promising marriage.

In 2017, Sandeep asked her to come to Bhadohi where he kept her in a hotel. There Ravindra Nath Tripathi raped her, the MLA's nephews and sons also raped her on different days.

The police have registered a case against the MLA and six members of his family under sections 376 D, 313, 504, 506 of the IPC at Bhadohi Kotwali.



Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said that an FIR has been registered and the matter is under the investigation. Further action will be taken after a thorough probe in the matter.