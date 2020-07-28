Police identify woman whose dead body was found stuffed inside suitcase in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: The Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday (July 28) was able to identify the woman whose dead body was found stuffed inside a suitcase in Ghaziabad on Monday.

On investigation, it was found that the woman was Barisha daughter of Zafar Ali, she was a resident of Aligarh. She was married recently in Bulandshahr.

She had registered a case of dowry against the in-laws on June 25 in Bulandshahr, after which she was found missing.

The body was found in the Dashmesh Vatika area of Ghaziabad. The deceased woman is said to be around 25 to 30-years-old.

