Police Issue PIC Of Man Indulged In Obscene Act Inside Metro, Seek Help For Identification

The Delhi police have issued the picture of a man who was caught on camera allegedly involved in an inappropriate act inside the Delhi metro a few weeks ago. The video showed a man indulged in a highly objectional act inside the moving train. The Delhi Police has now taken action and has sought help from people to identify the man by tweeting his picture. In a Tweet, DCP Metro Delhi informed that the identity informer will be kept a secret. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has deployed security personnel and personnel in plain clothes inside stations and trains following a spurt in incidents of video making inside Delhi Metro train journeys and making them viral on social media.

DCP Metro tweeted, "This person was doing obscene acts in Delhi Metro (Delhi Metro Video) and now he is wanted in FIR No. 02/23 PS IGIA Metro. Please inform SHO IGIA Metro at 8750871326 or 1511, or 112. The identity of the informer will be kept secret. It may be noted that an FIR has been registered against the man after Delhi Police was issued a notice by Swati Maliwal, chief of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW)."

The Police had taken a suo-moto action, and a case under section 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the IPC was registered, adding an investigation into the matter is underway. The video had sparked outrage among the public. The incident has raised serious questions about the safety of women and children traveling on the Delhi Metro.