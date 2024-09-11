Advertisement
Men Tear Cop’s Uniform In Broad Daylight Assault In Indore, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

The video showed the accused beating up the official while holding his collar and also tearing his uniform.

|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 07:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Viral Video: Two men were arrested here for assaulting a police official and tearing his uniform in public on Tuesday, an official said. A video of the shocking incident went viral on social media.

The accused were identified as Ravi Kashyap and his associate Manish, both around 25 years old. Kashyap was having a quarrel with another man in the middle of the road at Nagar Nigam intersection on Tuesday when sub-inspector Nathuram Dohre intervened. Kashyap and Manish then assaulted Dohre, said additional deputy commissioner of police Ramsanehi Mishra. The video showed the accused beating up the official while holding his collar and also tearing his uniform. Two traffic police constables intervened, but even they could not free the sub-inspector immediately. In a video shared on X, men can be seen beating up the cop. 

