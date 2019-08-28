Police personnel martyred, Naxal killed in Odisha encounter; arms recovered

Police personnel was martyred on Wednesday when an encounter took place between the Odisha Police and the Naxals in Malkangiri district on the border of Chhattisgarh and Odisha. A Naxal cadre was also killed in the exchange of fire that took place in Bondaghati area of the district.

In the firing, another police personnel was also injured and was admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

The encounter took place between the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Odisha, District Voluntary Force (DVF) and the Naxals. DVF is a special constabulary unit of the Odisha Police. The Superintendent of Police (SP) has also reached the site of the incident.

Several arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the site. A Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) and 303 rifle weapons were recovered. The operation is still underway.