close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Naxal encounter

Police personnel martyred, Naxal killed in Odisha encounter; arms recovered

In the firing, another police personnel was also injured and was admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

Police personnel martyred, Naxal killed in Odisha encounter; arms recovered

Police personnel was martyred on Wednesday when an encounter took place between the Odisha Police and the Naxals in Malkangiri district on the border of Chhattisgarh and Odisha. A Naxal cadre was also killed in the exchange of fire that took place in Bondaghati area of the district.

Live TV

In the firing, another police personnel was also injured and was admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

The encounter took place between the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Odisha, District Voluntary Force (DVF) and the Naxals. DVF is a special constabulary unit of the Odisha Police. The Superintendent of Police (SP) has also reached the site of the incident.

Several arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the site. A Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) and 303 rifle weapons were recovered. The operation is still underway.

Tags:
Naxal encounterNaxals
Next
Story

Russia backs New Delhi again, says 'abrogation of Article 370 sovereign decision' of India

Must Watch

PT5M38S

SC transfers the pleas pertaining to Article 370 to the Constitution Bench