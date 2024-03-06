NewsIndia
SHAHJAHAN SHEIKH

'Police Playing Hide And Seek': Calcutta HC Orders Bengal CID To Handover Shahjahan Sheikh To CBI

The Calcutta High Court, expressing dissatisfaction with the state police's handling of the matter, ordered the transfer of custody to the CBI by 4:30 pm on Wednesday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 04:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Police Playing Hide And Seek': Calcutta HC Orders Bengal CID To Handover Shahjahan Sheikh To CBI

Kolkata: In a significant development, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday issued a contempt notice to the West Bengal Crime Investigation Department (CID), directing them to transfer the custody of Shahjahan Sheikh, a former Trinamool Congress figure facing allegations of extortion, land grabbing, and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by today.

High Court's Directive To CID

The Calcutta High Court, expressing dissatisfaction with the state police's handling of the matter, ordered the transfer of custody to the CBI by 4:30 pm on Wednesday. Describing Sheikh as a prominent political influencer, the court emphasized the need for a thorough investigation by the CBI and directed the custody transfer by 4:15 pm.

 

 

Despite a previous court order, the West Bengal government had refused to transfer Sheikh's custody to the CBI. Consequently, a CBI team dispatched to claim his custody departed from Kolkata's police headquarters without their intended prize on Tuesday, leaving the legal tug-of-war unresolved. This decision prompted the urgent hearing of a plea in the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court's directive for a CBI inquiry into the Sandeshkhali incident involving an attack on Enforcement Directorate officials.

PM Meets Sandeshkhali Assault Victims 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with female victims of the Sandeshkhali assault on Wednesday further highlighted the gravity of the situation. Described as a compassionate interaction, PM Modi listened to the victims' accounts attentively and empathetically. He characterized the affected women as part of his extended family and criticized the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for allegedly shielding the perpetrators.

 

 

PM Modi also strongly condemned the TMC government's handling of the Sandeshkhali incident, accusing it of neglecting the welfare of its citizens, particularly women. He criticized the government's alleged failure to address the concerns raised by the judiciary and highlighted the ongoing atrocities against women, especially those from marginalized communities.

"Under TMC's rule, the women of this land have been tortured. Whatever happened in Sandeshkhali will put anyone to shame but the TMC government does not care about your issues. TMC government is hell-bent on saving the perpetrator. Their acts were first condemned by the High Court and then the Supreme Court as well. TMC leaders have committed atrocities on the women of the state. Leaders of TMC are torturing the women from poor, Dalit, and Adivasis groups. TMC government trusts its leaders more than it trusts the women of Bengal. TMC has full confidence in their leader but not in the women of West Bengal," the Prime Minister said.

After a prolonged period of inaction, Shahjahan Sheikh was apprehended by the West Bengal police on February 29. Subsequently, he was remanded to 10-day police custody by the Basirhat Court in West Bengal.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What's happening in Haiti?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Guarantee of abortion' in France...right or wrong?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the inhumanity of Blue Sapphire Mall
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is obesity?
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani