POLICE RAID

Police Raid Rave Party In Noida, 39 University Students Including Minors Detained

Information about the "rave party" at the Supernova residential society in Noida Sector-39 was received on Friday night.

 

|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2024, 11:40 AM IST|Source: PTI
Thirty-nine university students, some minors, were detained after police raided a "rave party" at a flat here in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Saturday. Information about the "rave party" at the Supernova residential society in Noida Sector-39 was received on Friday night, the police spokesperson said.

The official said a team reached the spot and detained 39 students of a well-known university. The age of the detained students is between 16 and 20 years, police said.

The official said a large number of Haryana-labelled alcohol bottles and hookahs among other things were recovered from the party. "During interrogation, it was found that students were invited for the party on WhatsApp. The entry fee was Rs 500 per person and Rs 800 per couple," the spokesperson said and added that a case has been registered.

