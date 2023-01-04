Police reach Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh's home to probe sexual harassment case

Chandigarh: Police reached Haryana Sports minister Sandeep Singh's home on Wednesday (January 4) for an investigation in relation to the sexual harassment case against him filed by a female athletics coach. Sector 26 Police station SHO also visited the residence of the minister, reported ANI. This development comes after the woman alleged that the Haryana police were pressuring her to be silent and that Chief Minister Manohar Khattar was trying to 'influence' the probe. "I am receiving phone calls that I can leave and go to any country I want and I would get Rs 1 crore for a month," added the woman.

"I have told everything in detail to the Chandigarh Police SIT. I also told the pending issues to the SIT. I heard the Chief Minister's statement this morning, in which the Chief Minister himself is taking the side of Sandeep Singh. Chandigarh Police did not put any pressure on me. Haryana Police is trying to put pressure on me," she said.

Also Read: 'CM Khattar trying to influence probe': Female coach who alleged sexual harassment by Haryana sports minister

The coach's advocate Dipanshu Bansal alleged that the Chandigarh Police has not arrested the accused, nor have the police interrogated him.

Chandigarh | A police team including Sector 26 Police station SHO visited the residence of Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh today



A case of sexual assault is registered against Sandeep Singh at Sector 26 Police station, Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/pWgSNXYzGP January 4, 2023

Last month, the woman, who is a junior athlete coach, held a press conference at the office of the opposition Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), wherein she alleged that the minister harassed her from February to November last year, by repeated messages on social media and had touched her inappropriately and also threatened her in messages.

During the press briefing, the woman demanded that the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana immediately sack Sandeep Singh and set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

(With agency inputs)