Police rescue minor girl kidnapped in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam, perp arrested

Srinagar: The police in Budgam rescued a kidnapped minor girl within 12 hours and arrested the accused person involved in the commission of the crime.

Police Station Magam received a written complaint from one person stating that his minor daughter was kidnapped by one person namely Rafeeq Ahmed Malla, a resident of Kongamdara Pattan. Accordingly, a case was registered and an investigation was initiated.

During the course of the investigation, a team headed by SHO Police Station Magam was constituted to trace and rescue the kidnapped girl. Acting on specific leads and by utilizing all available means, the team was able to recover the kidnapped girl from Archandrahama area of Magam and arrest the accused person involved in the commission of the crime within 12 hours after the complaint was received. He has been shifted to Police Station Magam where he remains in custody.

After fulfilling all medico-legal formalities, the girl was handed over to her legal heirs.

The swift action by the police against the anti-social elements was appreciated by the locals.

